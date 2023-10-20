Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 8,885 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $58,463.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,425,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,857,750.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $64,771.65.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $74,278.60.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $78,099.15.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $79,165.35.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $198,313.20.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Blake Borgeson sold 18,719 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $273,484.59.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 520.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,703,000. Kinnevik AB publ lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 10,405,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,027 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.