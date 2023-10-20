Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Regions Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Regions Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

