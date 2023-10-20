Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. 12,848,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,555,405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,327,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,825,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,362,000 after buying an additional 1,305,613 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.