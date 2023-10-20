Regions Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,730 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 2,486 put options.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

RF stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,321,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,555,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.76.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

