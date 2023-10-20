Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) Insider Linda Mellors Purchases 39,889 Shares

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG – Get Free Report) insider Linda Mellors purchased 39,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.52 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,520.28 ($63,620.43).

Linda Mellors also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 21st, Linda Mellors 42,163 shares of Regis Healthcare stock.

Regis Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11.

Regis Healthcare Increases Dividend

Regis Healthcare Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Regis Healthcare’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. Regis Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Regis Healthcare Limited engages in the provision of residential aged care services in Australia. It provides aged care services, including ageing-in-place, respite care, specialist dementia care, and palliative care services through operation of aged care homes located in Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania, Northern Territory and Western Australia.

