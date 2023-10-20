Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $13.80 Million Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,050 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. 7,386,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

