Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $19.99 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $164,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.7 %

ICE traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $108.82. The company had a trading volume of 249,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,646. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.49 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.33. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

