Reinhart Partners LLC. Raises Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,688 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.12% of Avantor worth $16,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,202,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,879,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $108,711,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $106,228,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. 429,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,428,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

