Reinhart Partners LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,927 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial accounts for approximately 2.3% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 1.02% of Wintrust Financial worth $45,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 91,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 44,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.86. The company had a trading volume of 29,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,894. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTFC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

