Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 1,383 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,371 shares of company stock worth $10,714,936. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.81. 352,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.68%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

