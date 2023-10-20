Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 1,838 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. 234,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,951. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $100.25.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.95.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

