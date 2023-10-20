Renasant Bank Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Renasant Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,472,433,000 after purchasing an additional 577,201 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $175.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

