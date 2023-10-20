Renasant Bank Has $250,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Renasant Bank cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 1.3% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $244,998,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.