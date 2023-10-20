Renasant Bank Invests $252,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Renasant Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,731,000 after acquiring an additional 111,108 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $168.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $167.46 and a 12 month high of $199.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

