Renasant Bank Lowers Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Renasant Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.68.

Get Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.