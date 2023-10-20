Renasant Bank Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Renasant Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,428 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $134.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.05.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.