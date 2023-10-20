Renasant Bank Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Renasant Bank increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 600.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

LYB opened at $92.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

