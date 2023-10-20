Renasant Bank Sells 40 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Renasant Bank reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 153.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $496.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $525.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.90. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $388.12 and a one year high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $566.73.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

