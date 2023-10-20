Renasant Bank Sells 594 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Renasant Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,180,000 after purchasing an additional 108,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,375,000 after buying an additional 145,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after buying an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.85.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

