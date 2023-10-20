Renasant Bank Sells 784 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Renasant Bank lessened its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in National Grid were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.7% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 10.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 16.7% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 44,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.16. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Several research analysts have commented on NGG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.19) to GBX 1,050 ($12.83) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

