Renasant Bank Sells 99 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Renasant Bank lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $102.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

