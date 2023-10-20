ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) & Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Financial Contrast

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kenon and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenon -101.51% -25.19% -15.17% ReNew Energy Global -2.21% -1.65% -0.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kenon and ReNew Energy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A ReNew Energy Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

ReNew Energy Global has a consensus price target of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 41.64%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Kenon.

Kenon has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kenon and ReNew Energy Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenon $573.96 million 1.95 $312.65 million ($11.68) -1.78 ReNew Energy Global $1.09 billion 1.91 -$58.00 million ($0.09) -61.77

Kenon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReNew Energy Global. ReNew Energy Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kenon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kenon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Kenon on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services. It also operates a fleet of 150 vessels. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore. Kenon Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Ansonia Holdings Singapore B.V.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

