Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 965,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 698,921 shares.The stock last traded at $6.27 and had previously closed at $6.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Get Repay alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Repay

Repay Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $630.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Repay

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,831.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,831.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,113.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $638,790. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Repay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Repay by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after buying an additional 114,669 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repay

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.