Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157,110 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Republic Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $145.79 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.45.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

