Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Biora Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Biora Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Biora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.10) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Biora Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.13.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of BIOR stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. Biora Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

