Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) recently:
- 10/17/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $283.00 to $277.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $302.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $275.00.
- 10/5/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/13/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $305.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/5/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/22/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $326.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/22/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $295.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.23. 84,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,366. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $278.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
