Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) recently:

10/17/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $283.00 to $277.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $302.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $275.00.

10/5/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/13/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $305.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/5/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $326.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/22/2023 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $295.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.23. 84,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,366. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $278.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,222,000 after purchasing an additional 268,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

