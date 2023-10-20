Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stock Position Increased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 181.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,371.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 687.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 825.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

