ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Up 2.6%

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $145.76 and last traded at $145.49. 363,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 933,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.84.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,575 shares of company stock worth $2,949,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,617 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,719,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,598,000 after acquiring an additional 96,840 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,501,000 after acquiring an additional 110,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

