Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.16%.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $53,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

