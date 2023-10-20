Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 64,797 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 98.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,797 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $18,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.81.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.3 %

CHDN stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average of $129.59. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.