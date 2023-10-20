Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $21.15 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,870 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

MMC opened at $190.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.78 and a 12 month high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

