Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,236 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.21% of AGCO worth $20,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 197.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 412.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AGCO. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

AGCO Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $109.25 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.19 and its 200 day moving average is $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AGCO



AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

