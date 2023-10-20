Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,719 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $21,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,463,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 990.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,611,000 after buying an additional 1,184,937 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after buying an additional 977,334 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,014,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.5 %

UNM opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

