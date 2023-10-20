Reviewing AstraZeneca (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) & Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AstraZeneca (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Dividends

AstraZeneca pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Amgen pays an annual dividend of $8.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. AstraZeneca pays out 343.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Amgen pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amgen has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Amgen is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of AstraZeneca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Amgen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca N/A N/A N/A $0.82 156.35 Amgen $26.32 billion 5.70 $6.55 billion $14.83 18.92

This table compares AstraZeneca and Amgen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than AstraZeneca. Amgen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AstraZeneca and Amgen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amgen 2 6 9 0 2.41

AstraZeneca currently has a consensus price target of $13,500.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,481.60%. Amgen has a consensus price target of $277.71, indicating a potential downside of 1.03%. Given AstraZeneca’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AstraZeneca is more favorable than Amgen.

Profitability

This table compares AstraZeneca and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca N/A N/A N/A Amgen 30.02% 196.60% 12.42%

Summary

Amgen beats AstraZeneca on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AstraZeneca



AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases. Its marketed products also comprise Synagis for respiratory syncytial virus; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent for Influenza; and Vaxzevria and Evusheld for covid-19. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australasia. It has a collaboration agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop and commercialize NI006; and Personalis, Inc, as well as research collaboration with Sernova Corp. to evaluate novel potential therapeutic cell applications; and collaboration with Cholesgen (Shanghai) Co.Ltd. to advance research and development in hypercholesterolemia and related metabolic diseases, as well as a collaboration with BioCity Biopharma to evaluate a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Amgen



Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization. It also markets Nplate, Vectibix, MVASI, Parsabiv, EPOGEN, KANJINTI, BLINCYTO, Aimovig, EVENITY, AMGEVITATM, Sensipar/Mimpara, NEUPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Corlanor, and AVSOLA. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis Pharma AG; UCB; Bayer HealthCare LLC; BeiGene, Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Datos Health; and Verastem, Inc. to evaluate VS-6766 in combination with lumakrastm (Sotorasib) in patients with KRAS G12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer. It has an agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. to jointly develop and commercialize KHK4083, a Phase 3-ready anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other autoimmune diseases; and research and development collaboration with Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. and Plexium, Inc. Amgen Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

