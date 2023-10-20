Reviewing Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) and Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Free Report) and Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Patterson Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Patterson Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and Patterson Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shanghai Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Patterson Companies 3.28% 22.24% 8.40%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shanghai Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A $0.93 1.57 Patterson Companies $6.47 billion 0.45 $207.56 million $2.19 13.85

This table compares Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and Patterson Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Patterson Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Shanghai Pharmaceuticals. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patterson Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and Patterson Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shanghai Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Patterson Companies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Patterson Companies has a consensus target price of $36.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.20%. Given Patterson Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patterson Companies is more favorable than Shanghai Pharmaceuticals.

Dividends

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.0%. Patterson Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patterson Companies pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Patterson Companies beats Shanghai Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including anti-tumor, heart and cerebral vessels, psychoneural, anti-infection, auto-immunity, digestive tract and metabolism, and respiratory system. It provides approximately 700 varieties of drugs. The company also engages in the provision of pharmaceutical distribution, warehousing, logistics, and other value-added pharmaceutical supply chain solutions and related services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and dispensers, such as hospitals, distributors, and retail pharmacies. In addition, it engages in the operation of a network of retail pharmacy stores, and online drug business. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc. engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems. It also provides a range of related services comprising software and design services, maintenance and repair, and equipment financing. The Animal Health segment distributes biologicals, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, prescription and non-prescription diets, nutritional's, consumable supplies, equipment, and software, as well as value-added services. This segment also provides private label portfolio of products to veterinarians, producers, and retailers under the Aspen, First Companion, and Patterson Veterinary brands. The Corporate segment offers customer financing services; and sells other miscellaneous products. It serves dentists, laboratories, institutions, other healthcare professionals, veterinarians, other animal health professionals, production animal operators, and animal health product retailers. The company was formerly known as Patterson Dental Company and changed its name to Patterson Companies, Inc. in June 2004. Patterson Companies, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

