Reviewing Spanish Broadcasting System (SBSAA) & Its Rivals

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Spanish Broadcasting System to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spanish Broadcasting System and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spanish Broadcasting System $168.03 million -$4.82 million -0.73 Spanish Broadcasting System Competitors $2.47 billion -$19.25 million 1.37

Spanish Broadcasting System’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spanish Broadcasting System. Spanish Broadcasting System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spanish Broadcasting System 0 0 0 0 N/A Spanish Broadcasting System Competitors 217 769 1100 27 2.44

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spanish Broadcasting System and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 28.07%. Given Spanish Broadcasting System’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spanish Broadcasting System has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Spanish Broadcasting System and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spanish Broadcasting System -7.31% -34.35% -1.18% Spanish Broadcasting System Competitors -5.99% -44.37% -1.90%

Risk & Volatility

Spanish Broadcasting System has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spanish Broadcasting System’s rivals have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.2% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 48.3% of Spanish Broadcasting System shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spanish Broadcasting System rivals beat Spanish Broadcasting System on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment. It also owns and operates radio stations in the Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Tampa and San Francisco markets; AIRE radio networks with approximately affiliate radio stations; and television stations under the MegaTV brand, as well as has various MegaTV broadcasting outlets under affiliation or programming agreements. In addition, the company produces live concerts and events; and owns bilingual websites, including lamusica.com, Mega.tv, and various station websites that provide content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture, as well as operates the LaMusica mobile app. Further, it offers Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Urbano format genres through its radio stations; and television programs range from televised radio-branded shows to general entertainment programs, such as music, celebrity, news, debate, interviews, and personality-based shows. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Miami, Florida.

