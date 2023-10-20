Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.16-2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.16-$2.18 EPS.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 3.01%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.11.

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 358,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

