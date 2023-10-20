Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Cut to $27.50

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $27.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on REYN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ REYN opened at $25.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

