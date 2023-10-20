Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 71,756 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 62,193 shares.The stock last traded at $32.23 and had previously closed at $32.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $648.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $99.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 45.50%. Research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $3,025,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,874,779 shares in the company, valued at $56,712,064.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 1,398.2% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,814 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Articles

