Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $11,444,550,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $271.52 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.83 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.