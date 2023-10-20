Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.22

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.22 and last traded at C$5.22, with a volume of 23605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

The company has a market cap of C$546.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of C$262.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4598291 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

