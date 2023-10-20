Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $100.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $125.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.89.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $85.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.49. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after buying an additional 258,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,170,000 after acquiring an additional 279,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

