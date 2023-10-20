Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $82.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average is $93.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $80.94 and a 12-month high of $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $1.019 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 97,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

