RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.38.

RPT Realty Trading Down 1.9 %

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE RPT opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $11.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 114.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 43,315 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

