RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Cut to $17.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RXO from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RXO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.81.

RXO stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. RXO has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 171.56.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. RXO had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $200,453.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,569.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RXO by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,931,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,902,000 after buying an additional 4,804,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,448,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after buying an additional 3,126,254 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in RXO by 422.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,040,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,764 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in RXO by 260.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,123,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

