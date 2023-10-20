Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.41.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.01 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -222.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after purchasing an additional 859,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,148,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,160,000 after buying an additional 486,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,689,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,518,000 after buying an additional 5,041,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,141,000 after buying an additional 81,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,594,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,341,000 after buying an additional 689,809 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

