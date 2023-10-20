Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) PT Lowered to $4.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Sabre Price Performance

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. Sabre has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $737.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,667,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,309.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,667,340 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 175,000 shares of company stock worth $936,250 and have sold 300,000 shares worth $1,570,000. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Sabre by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 38,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

