Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,842,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 201,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.91. The company had a trading volume of 45,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,263. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $160.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

