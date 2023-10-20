Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.91. The stock had a trading volume of 910,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,320. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $430.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.