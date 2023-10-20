Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.6% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,854,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,931,871. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $38.60.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.37.
Insider Transactions at Bank of America
In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
